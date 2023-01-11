99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
GreatWorks Theatre Co. presents ‘Mytholomania!’ at CLC

"Mytholomania!" at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College on Jan. 14, 2023, is a fast-paced comedy about the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour.

Nick Yeager dresses up as Zeus in a 2014 class presentation on Greek mythology. The wax museum had four rooms with different themes: Titans, gods and goddesses, heroes and monsters, and how mythology influenced the Greek culture.
Crosby Range Elementary School sixth grader Nick Yeager plays Zeus during a 2014 presentation on Greek mythology and how mythology influenced Greek culture.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 11, 2023 02:57 PM
BRAINERD — Zeus, Poseidon, Hera, Apollo and Aphrodite may not exactly be household names. But chances are your children know them.

The Greek mythology characters studied in school along with Demeter, Athena, Artemis, Ares, Hephaestus, Hermes, and Hestia or Dionysus are often referred to as the “12 Olympians” and comprise the main gods of Greek mythology.

Brainerd lakes area residents can learn more about them when Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presents GreatWorks Theatre Co.’s “Mytholomania!” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of the college.

The fast-paced, raucous comedy by Matt O’Brien presents the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour and promises to be a fun and educational show for families and children of all ages, according to Joey Yow, director of the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center.

Joey Yow
Joey Yow
Contributed / Central Lakes College

An ensemble of six actors will present in “Mytholomania!” characters such as Pandora, Persephone, Narcissus, Prometheus and more with the presentation wrapped up with a 10-minute version of the “Odyssey” by Homer complete with a googly-eyed Cyclops.

GreatWorks Theatre Co. began as the educational programming arm of Irish Repertory of Chicago. GreatWorks has grown to include a lineup of 13 social studies and literature-based touring shows seen by “tens of thousands of students” every year.

“Mytholomania!” is recommended for students in third through eighth grade given its educational component, according to the show’s organizers, but it really can be fun for the whole family.

“The shows are performed by some of the best directing and acting talent in Chicago, artists who bring the same level of commitment and theatrical quality to your school as they do in their ‘night jobs’ in Chicago's busy professional theatres,” according to the company’s website.

“Mytholomania!” is the first show the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is offering this season with a sensory-friendly option. According to Yow, the 2 p.m. matinee is ideal for families with young children or those who find the traditional theater environment uncomfortable.

“A sensory-friendly show includes adjustments to the lighting, sound and audience expectations in order to make the theater experience more comfortable for those who find the traditional theater experience challenging,” Yow explained.

"M3GAN" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture
“M3GAN” is a new sci-fi horror movie that riffs on the evil doll Chucky. Created to be a child’s faithful companion, the childlike girl doll M3GAN is violently overprotective.
January 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Local
Little-known sledding park has ties to Brainerd’s past
January 09, 2023 06:57 AM
Local
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity says it’s desperate for volunteers
January 08, 2023 06:57 AM

Sensory issues are common in people with autism or children with autism, according to Autism Speaks, a nonprofit autism awareness organization and the largest autism research organization in the nation.

“Audience lighting levels are kept slightly raised for easier visibility of the aisles and audience members, and sound levels are lowered to a consistent volume. In addition, audience members are permitted to move and quietly converse during the performance,” Yow said of the matinee.

Autistic people may experience both hypersensitivity (over-responsiveness) and hyposensitivity (under-responsiveness) to a wide range of stimuli, and many autistic people experience hypersensitivity to bright lights or certain light wavelengths, according to Autism Speaks.

Yow said of the sensory-friendly matinee, “These adjustments, in addition to our offerings of hearing-assistance devices and live ASL (American Sign Language) interpretation, are part of the CLCPAC’s commitment to increasing accessibility for all audience members,” Yow said.

If you go

  • What: “Mytholomania!”
  • What: GreatWorks Theatre Co.
  • When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
  • Where: Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd.
  • Tickets: $15 for adults; $10 for seniors; and $5 for those under 18 or CLC students. (A family package of tickets is also available for $35, which includes admission for two adults and two people under the age of 18 or CLC students, by calling the box office.)
  • More info: 218-855-8199 or www.clcperformingarts.com

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
