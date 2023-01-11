GreatWorks Theatre Co. presents ‘Mytholomania!’ at CLC

BRAINERD — Zeus, Poseidon, Hera, Apollo and Aphrodite may not exactly be household names. But chances are your children know them.

The Greek mythology characters studied in school along with Demeter, Athena, Artemis, Ares, Hephaestus, Hermes, and Hestia or Dionysus are often referred to as the “12 Olympians” and comprise the main gods of Greek mythology.

Brainerd lakes area residents can learn more about them when Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presents GreatWorks Theatre Co.’s “Mytholomania!” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of the college.

The fast-paced, raucous comedy by Matt O’Brien presents the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour and promises to be a fun and educational show for families and children of all ages, according to Joey Yow, director of the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center.

Joey Yow Contributed / Central Lakes College

An ensemble of six actors will present in “Mytholomania!” characters such as Pandora, Persephone, Narcissus, Prometheus and more with the presentation wrapped up with a 10-minute version of the “Odyssey” by Homer complete with a googly-eyed Cyclops.

ADVERTISEMENT

GreatWorks Theatre Co. began as the educational programming arm of Irish Repertory of Chicago. GreatWorks has grown to include a lineup of 13 social studies and literature-based touring shows seen by “tens of thousands of students” every year.

“Mytholomania!” is recommended for students in third through eighth grade given its educational component, according to the show’s organizers, but it really can be fun for the whole family.

“The shows are performed by some of the best directing and acting talent in Chicago, artists who bring the same level of commitment and theatrical quality to your school as they do in their ‘night jobs’ in Chicago's busy professional theatres,” according to the company’s website.

“Mytholomania!” is the first show the Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is offering this season with a sensory-friendly option. According to Yow, the 2 p.m. matinee is ideal for families with young children or those who find the traditional theater environment uncomfortable.

“A sensory-friendly show includes adjustments to the lighting, sound and audience expectations in order to make the theater experience more comfortable for those who find the traditional theater experience challenging,” Yow explained.

Sensory issues are common in people with autism or children with autism, according to Autism Speaks, a nonprofit autism awareness organization and the largest autism research organization in the nation.

“Audience lighting levels are kept slightly raised for easier visibility of the aisles and audience members, and sound levels are lowered to a consistent volume. In addition, audience members are permitted to move and quietly converse during the performance,” Yow said of the matinee.

Autistic people may experience both hypersensitivity (over-responsiveness) and hyposensitivity (under-responsiveness) to a wide range of stimuli, and many autistic people experience hypersensitivity to bright lights or certain light wavelengths, according to Autism Speaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yow said of the sensory-friendly matinee, “These adjustments, in addition to our offerings of hearing-assistance devices and live ASL (American Sign Language) interpretation, are part of the CLCPAC’s commitment to increasing accessibility for all audience members,” Yow said.

If you go

What: “Mytholomania!”

“Mytholomania!” What: GreatWorks Theatre Co.

GreatWorks Theatre Co. When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Where: Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd.

Chalberg Theatre, Central Lakes College, Brainerd. Tickets: $15 for adults; $10 for seniors; and $5 for those under 18 or CLC students. (A family package of tickets is also available for $35, which includes admission for two adults and two people under the age of 18 or CLC students, by calling the box office.)

$15 for adults; $10 for seniors; and $5 for those under 18 or CLC students. (A family package of tickets is also available for $35, which includes admission for two adults and two people under the age of 18 or CLC students, by calling the box office.) More info: 218-855-8199 or www.clcperformingarts.com .

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .