99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, May 15
📰 Legals
😎 SUMMER FUN
⛳ Golf
👮 IN-CUSTODY
📜 This Was Brainerd
📸 klick!
📅 Things To Do
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Lakes Area Visitor Guide
Magazine Rack
Today's TV Guide
Echoland Shopper
KLICK! Photo Galleries
HerVoice
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
📰 Legals
😎 SUMMER FUN
⛳ Golf
👮 IN-CUSTODY
📜 This Was Brainerd
📸 klick!
📅 Things To Do
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'
Fourth graders practice during the week with the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre group.
Fourth graders perform "The Wizard of Oz" at Harrison Elementary School on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Brainerd. The students practiced during the week with the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre group.
Pete Mohs / Brainerd Dispatch
By
Peter Mohs
Today at 9:57 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for May 10
May 10, 2023 05:57 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Home is where you feel like yourself’
May 10, 2023 04:57 PM
·
By
Theresa Bourke
Arts and Entertainment
REHT Music and Camping Festival announces its country music lineup
May 10, 2023 03:57 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Sports
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 14, 2023 07:23 PM
·
By
Dispatch staff report
Local
Brainerd firefighters put in hours of work to maintain readiness
May 14, 2023 12:57 PM
·
By
Tim Speier
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
·
By
Theresa Bourke
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Err on the side of caution when fertilizing your lawn
May 14, 2023 05:57 AM
·
By
Jackie Burkey | U of M Extension Master Gardener
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.