99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'

Fourth graders practice during the week with the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre group.

Kids performing in a play.
Fourth graders perform "The Wizard of Oz" at Harrison Elementary School on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Brainerd. The students practiced during the week with the Prairie Fire Children's Theatre group.
Pete Mohs / Brainerd Dispatch
By Peter Mohs
Today at 9:57 AM
By Peter Mohs
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for May 10
May 10, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The House in the Cerulean Sea
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Home is where you feel like yourself’
May 10, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Three musicians on a stage.
Arts and Entertainment
REHT Music and Camping Festival announces its country music lineup
May 10, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player hits the ball.
Sports
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 14, 2023 07:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two firefighters spray a burning car with water.
Local
Brainerd firefighters put in hours of work to maintain readiness
May 14, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stock image of a lawn being fertilized.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Err on the side of caution when fertilizing your lawn
May 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jackie Burkey | U of M Extension Master Gardener