Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Heartland Poets meet Aug. 5 

Those attending should be prepared to share some newfound or beloved poems at the podium to kick off the meeting.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:27 PM

BRAINERD — Heartland Poets, an area chapter of the League of Minnesota Poets, will meet in the large room of the Brainerd Public Library from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Those attending should be prepared to share some newfound or beloved poems at the podium to kick off the meeting. There will be a discussion of the NFSPS Poetry Convention held in West Des Moines in June and also upcoming events including the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 12 in Hackensack. Bring copies of poems-in-progress to share and discuss with the group. This meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

