Heartland Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming concerts

Music director Ryan Webber invites musicians and audience members to join three musical experiences for fall, winter and spring.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

During the 2023-2024 season, Heartland Symphony Orchestra music director Ryan Webber invites musicians and audience members to join three musical experiences.

The Fall Concert Series, “Shall We Dance?” is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School, 1001 5th Ave. SE, Little Falls; and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, 602 S Fifth St., Brainerd.

This diverse program is meant to be energetic and upbeat as it contains music for dance or pieces directly inspired by dance. Selections include:

  • The horns of the HSO, Andrea Besnett, Terry Deming, Jen Mickels, Becky Stadem, are featured in a performance of Schumann’s Concertpiece for Four Horns and Orchestra.
  • Yao Dance, one of the most popular Chinese instrumental compositions of the 20th century.
  • The timeless melodies from The Sound of Music by Rodgers & Hammerstein.
  • Our annual collaboration with ALL orchestras at St. Francis Music Center in Little Falls. This cycle will also include the first side-by-side performance with members of Brainerd High’s Sinfonia Orchestra.

The concert will be conducted by Ryan Webber. Conductor Chats are held prior to concerts at 6:45 p.m. in Little Falls and 1:45 p.m. in Brainerd.
The concert is free for all ages. Good will donations encouraged.

The Winter Concert Series, “Shall We Sing?” is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Log Church, 37218 County Road 66, Crosslake; at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School, 1001 5th Avenue SE, Little Falls; and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, 602 S Fifth Street, Brainerd.

Holidays are the perfect time to sing. Whether it’s carols or music that is operatic in nature, you will leave this performance with beautiful tunes in your head.

  • David Thompson, principal oboe, will give the Minnesota premiere of Allan Stephenson’s Concerto for English Horn & Strings.
  • Minor Alterations, a fun medley of Christmas carols in minor keys.
  • The traditional holiday sing-a-long.
  • Musicians from Brainerd High’s Chamber Orchestra and CLC String Orchestra will be invited to join us for a few selections in Brainerd.

The concert will be conducted by Ryan Webber. Conductor Chats held prior to concerts at 6:45 p.m. in Little Falls and 1:45 p.m. in Brainerd.
The Spring Concert Series, “Shall We Write?” is 7:30 p.m. April 6 in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium at the Little Falls High School, 1001 5th Avenue SE, Little Falls; and 2:30 p.m. April 7 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, 602 S Fifth Street, Brainerd.

Composers have been writing music for centuries. Join HSO for a program of world premieres and masterworks from the orchestral repertoire.

  • The winner of the 2024 Composition Competition.
  • Miriam Webber, principal bassoon, will give the world premiere of the orchestral version of Lindsey Wiehl’s Letter in an Envelope.

The concert will be conducted by Ryan Webber. Conductor Chats held prior to concerts at 6:45 p.m. in Little Falls and 1:45 PM in Brainerd.
The concert is free for all ages. Good will donations encouraged.

For more information call 800-826-1997.

These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. In Little Falls, the Laura Jane Musser Fund provides additional support.

