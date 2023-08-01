Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honky-Tonk Stardust Cowboys to play in Crosslake

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

Honky-Tonk Stardust Cowboys will bring back the “old” country sounds 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Crosslake Town Square.

Honky-Tonk Stardust Cowboys plays the country tunes of bygone days; they take pride in performing traditional songs in the spirit and sound of the original recordings. The concert is sponsored by Crosslake Ideal Lions Club. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

By Dispatch staff report
