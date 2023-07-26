Intimate 'Songs without Words' at the Lakes Area Music Festival

BRAINERD — The theme of the 2023 Lakes Area Music Festival season is “Bel canto”, Italian for “beautiful singing”. This theme will be apparent throughout all performances, with lots of vocal programming, a bel canto style opera production, and more.

At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, the organization will present a chamber music concert titled “Songs without Words” at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. Instead of relying on the human voice for singing, this program will feature how musicians “sing” through their instruments.

Pianist Henry Kramer will present a set of “Songs without Words” by Felix Mendelssohn, as well as his sister Fanny Hensel Mendelsohn. A string quartet will perform the middle movement of George Walkers “Lyric” Quartet; violinists Suliman Tekalli and Qianwen Shen of New York City, and violist Samantha Rodriguez and cellist Madeleine Kabat of Milwaukee. Prize-winning trumpeter Ansel Norris will then play his own arrangements of songs by the French composer Claude Debussy.

The second half of the program will feature the piano quintet by Robert Schumann. A German composer of the 19th century, Schumann wrote many songs for voice and piano and the songlike characteristics weave their way into this melodic and joyful quintet for piano and strings.

Audiences can arrive early for the concert to enjoy a pre-concert talk given by one of LAMF’s artistic advisors, Loki Karuna (formerly Garrett McQueen). He will talk about the historical context and themes of the repertoire being performed, on stage beginning at 6:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading up to the performance, on Monday, July 31, all are welcome to participate in an open rehearsal. From 1:15-1:45 p.m. there will be a Q&A discussion in the Gichi-ziibi Center lobby with LAMF founding artist, violist Samantha Rodriguez, of the Milwaukee Symphony. This will followed by the first rehearsal of Schumann’s piano quintet at 2 p.m. in the concert hall. Participants will observe how an ensemble works together to in rehearsal leading up to the performances just a few days later. These are free of charge and no tickets are required.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 non-profit based in Brainerd, MN. To find out more visit www.lakesareamusic.org or call (218) ASK-LAMF.

