Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners to perform at Music in the Park series in Staples

Described as a dynamic variety group, the Sideliners play genuine classic country and rock from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as smooth jazz and the blues.

The band Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners.
Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners will perform at Music in the Park Series in Staples at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Pictured, from left, are Kevin Pearson, Barb Madison and Kevin Klimek.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:57 PM

STAPLES — Kevin Klimek and The Sideliners will perform at the Music in the Park series in Staples 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Bring a lawn chair.

Described as a dynamic variety group, the Sideliners play genuine classic country and rock from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as smooth jazz and the blues. Their repertoire includes the hits of The Eagles, Steely Dan, Roy Orbison, Barbara Mandrell, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, James Taylor, Chicago, The Beach Boys, and more.

Kevin Klimek is the bandleader of The Sideliners, as well as the group’s lead guitarist and vocalist. A veteran of the music industry, he’s performed throughout the upper Midwest since 1965, with experience in recording, radio and television. Early in his career, he opened for the legendary Buck Owens. More recently, Klimek shared the stage with Bill Haley’s Comets, Aaron Tippin, and others. In addition to recording with various groups, Klimek has released solo projects, including his CD, “All By Myself.”

Barb Madison is known as “the leading-lady vocalist extraordinaire” for The Sideliners. She’s performed and recorded with a number of bands in the past, and brings with her a wealth of vocal variety to every concert.

Kevin Pearson, aka “K.P.” provides the back beat pulse for the group, heading up percussion, drums and acoustic guitar. He also brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked with Klimek in other bands prior to coming on board with The Sideliners.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information about The Sideliners can be found online at www.Reverbnation.com/KevinKlimekGroup and on Facebook.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 13. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on 6th Street Northeast. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Stage North's production of "Sweet Charity."
Arts and Entertainment
Stage North Theatre announces its 10th Season
13m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Best Of 2023 logo
Local
Best of the Brainerd Lakes winners will be notified directly by the Brainerd Dispatch
25m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Where'd You Go, Bernadatte
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Fourteen miracles to go’
2h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County fair scenes
Local
Opening day of the Crow Wing County Fair
10h ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Men, women and children turned out on a hot and breezy afternoon for the eighth annual Walk a Mile in her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to help in the battle against domestic violence. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch
Local
15th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has new location
11h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crash Report FSA
Local
Brainerd boy riding bike seriously injured after being hit by vehicle
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
FSA Crash report
Minnesota
Brainerd man badly injured in Otter Tail County rollover
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports