Lakes Area Music Festival kicks off its 15th anniversary season

Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August.

Classical singer Julia Bullock
Grammy-nominated classical singer Julia Bullock will join the full Lakes Area Music Festival symphony orchestra to kick off the season July 28, 2023, with the "Golden Age of Jazz" performance at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.
Photo courtesy Allison Michael Orenstein
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — In 2009, a group of college music students put on a few concerts in churches around the Brainerd lakes area, drawing a few dozen audience members and a few hundred by the end of the season. This fledgling start has evolved into the Lakes Area Music Festival: Minnesota’s summer home for world-class orchestra, opera, and chamber music — one of the nation’s leading classical music festivals.

Led by co-directors Scott Lykins (a native of Nisswa) and John Taylor Ward, this season will feature 200 professional artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies. Since 2021, the Lakes Area Music Festival orchestra has been led by the organization’s music director, the internationally recognized German conductor Christian Reif, with performances at Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The official kick off to the season will take place Friday, July 28 at the Gichi-ziibi Center in Brainerd. The “Golden Age of Jazz” gala will transport audiences to Manhattan in the 1930s, with familiar hits by George Gershwin, popularized by Ella Fitzgerald, alongside songs by one of the masters of the Harlem Renaissance, Margaret Bonds. The program will feature the full Lakes Area Music Festival symphony orchestra joined by Opus Klassik’s Breakout Artist of the Year and Grammy-nominated vocal artist Julia Bullock. While the pre-event dinner is already sold out, tickets to the 8 p.m. program are available for $50 at lakesareamusic.org/2023-gala .

Bullock will also headline concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, titled Summer Nights. This orchestral program is inspired by the warmth and mystery of the season, including living composer Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour’ which explores dark, nocturnal timbres and a set of intimate, reflective songs titled “Nuit d’ete (Summer Nights)” by Hector Berlioz, featuring Bullock. Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 brings the program through the dreamy midnight hours and into the light of another summer day. Tickets and more information at lakesareamusic.org/summer-nights .

In addition to the concerts, this year’s festival will include numerous engagement events throughout the community. On Wednesday, July 26 all are welcome to participate in an open rehearsal. From 1:15-1:45 p.m. there will be a Q&A discussion with the orchestra’s concertmaster, violinist Sarah Silver Manzke, followed by the first rehearsal of the Summer Nights program at 2 p.m. Participants will observe how the conductor and orchestra work together to bring the music to life in rehearsal leading up to the performances just a few days later. Several other open rehearsals will take place throughout the season; free of charge and no tickets required.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the Lakes Area Music Festival website . For assistance, call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 non-profit based in Brainerd. To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.

