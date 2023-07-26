Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Lamont Cranston Band to play Music in the Square

The Minneapolis-based band has recorded 14 albums and opened for the Rolling Stones.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Lamont Cranston Band will take the stage 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Music in the Square event in Crosslake.

The Minneapolis-based band has recorded 14 albums and opened for the Rolling Stones. The performance, sponsored by Crosslake Ideal Lions Club, will take place at Crosslake Town Square. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The Music Man
Local
Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater
3h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A band from North Dakota camps at Lum Park.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 26
4h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
16h ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lehman tee shot
Sports
Area Golf: Cragun’s holds grand opening for new 36 holes
2h ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
The Music Man
Local
Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater
3h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A flier for the Sandy Lake Dam project ribbon cutting ceremony.
Local
Corps celebrates completion of Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Last Casts! Voting ends 11:59 pm, July 31 in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal