Library Summer Reading Program concert tour with The Jolly Pops

BRAINERD — The Jolly Pops will be performing a free kids’ concert tour June 27-July 1 as part of the Kitchigami Regional Library System’s Summer Reading Program.

The Jolly Pops are a Chanhassen band of dads offering fun and educational programming for preschool and elementary aged children. They combine singing, dancing and games into concerts and programs kids will love.

“And puppets! Did we mention they bring puppets!?” organizers said in a news release “The puppets come out at the end of concerts to interact with the kids through jokes and fun.”

The Jolly Pops have performed countless family music concerts at libraries and special events all over the state of Minnesota. The lyrics are full of humor that kids and adults not only understand but can relate to. They’ll be visiting Brainerd, Cass Lake, Wadena, Walker, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, Park Rapids, Longville, Blackduck and Bemidji during their tour.

“Have minivan, will travel!” organizers said “And wherever they go, they bring the fun.”

Contact your local library for more information or visit Kitchigami Regional Library System’s website at www.krls.org .

This free Legacy Program is funded in part or in whole with money from the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008, which dedicated funding to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.

Tour Schedule:

Tuesday, June 27 — 9:30 a.m. at Brainerd Public Library; 2 p.m. at Cass Lake Community Library.

Wednesday, June 28 — 10 a.m. at Wadena City Library; 6 p.m. at Walker Public Library.

Thursday, June 29 — 10:30 a.m. at Pine River Warehouse; 2 p.m. at Pequot Lakes Cole Memorial Building.

Friday, June 30 — 10:30 a.m. at Park Rapids Library; 3 p.m. at Longville Margaret Welch Memorial Library.

Saturday, July 1 — 10 a.m. at Blackduck Community Library; 2 p.m. at Bemidji Library.