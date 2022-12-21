Live Music — Dec. 21
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
We are part of The Trust Project.
NISSWA
Roundhouse Brewery
124 Front St.
Paige Rose, 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Mark Peterson Band, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Ponzi Scheme, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.
