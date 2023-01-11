Live Music — Jan. 11
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
JENKINS
Snarky Loon Brewery
33488 Highway 371
Adam Herron, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Coconut Tiger, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.
JJ's Pub
30279 Airport Road
Kelly Peterson, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
