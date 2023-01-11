99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Jan. 11

Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 04:27 PM
JENKINS
Snarky Loon Brewery
33488 Highway 371
Adam Herron, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Coconut Tiger, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.

JJ's Pub 
30279 Airport Road
Kelly Peterson, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

If you would like your live music listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5863 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

Related Topics: MUSICTHINGS TO DO
By Dispatch staff report
