Live Music — Jan. 18
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD
Eagles Aerie 287
124 Front St.
Mark Petersen Band, 7 p.m. Saturday.
JENKINS
Snarky Loon Brewery
33488 Highway 371
Tangled Chords, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Jed Feyder, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Heroes End, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.
JJ's Pub
30279 Airport Road
Dave Burkart, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
If you would like your live music listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5863 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
OboeBass! will give a free performance Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. The internationally-known, multi-faceted instrumental duo from Apple Valley is on tour.