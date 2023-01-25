Live Music — Jan. 25
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
BRAINERD
Eagles Aerie 287
124 Front St.
October Sun, 7 p.m. Friday.
JENKINS
Snarky Loon Brewery
33488 Highway 371
Siren and Rust, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
NISSWA
Roundhouse Brewery
23836 Smiley Road
Beyond the Trees, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
AJ Spoff, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Radio Nation, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.
JJ's Pub
30279 Airport Road
Soupbones, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
If you would like your live music listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5863 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.