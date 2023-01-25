STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Jan. 25

Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.

Image of a guitar with the words "Entertainment — Live Music"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 03:27 PM
BRAINERD
Eagles Aerie 287
124 Front St.
October Sun, 7 p.m. Friday.

JENKINS
Snarky Loon Brewery
33488 Highway 371
Siren and Rust, 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

NISSWA
Roundhouse Brewery
23836 Smiley Road
Beyond the Trees, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
AJ Spoff, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

PEQUOT LAKES
Commander Bar
30279 Airport Road
Radio Nation, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.

JJ's Pub 
30279 Airport Road
Soupbones, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

If you would like your live music listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5863 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

