Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Jan. 4

Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.

Image of a guitar with the words "Entertainment — Live Music"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 10:20 AM
PEQUOT LAKES

Commander Bar

30279 Airport Road

Them Pesky Kids, 8:30-11:59 p.m. Friday.

JJ's Pub 

30279 Airport Road

Mark Stary, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

If you would like your live music listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5863 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

