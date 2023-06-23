Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Local author Darrell Pedersen to discuss new book ‘Campfire in the Basement’

After nearly 40 years of ministry as an ELCA pastor, Pedersen retired and added the title of author to his lengthy resume.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will continue in person at noon on Mondays in June and July in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 26, local author Darrell Pedersen will discuss his collection of stories, “Campfire in the Basement” at the Brainerd Public Library. The book is filled with amusing retellings of his colorful family history and thought-provoking bits of wisdom garnered from a long life well-lived. A self-described “little dickens” during his growing up years, the author shares memories of a not-well-thought-out campfire in the basement and the tragic misadventures of being asked to care for the class goldfish over Christmas. Pedersen’s stories will remind readers of their youth when old country stores were “candy heaven” and how every little boy wanted to be like the cowboys from “Gunsmoke.”

Pedersen spent much of his adult life serving others as a parish pastor at numerous Minnesota churches. After nearly 40 years of ministry as an ELCA pastor, he retired and added the title of author to his lengthy resume. Guided by his deep faith, Pedersen hopes that his ability to tell stories, love deeply, and laugh at himself will encourage others to do the same. Pedersen resides in northern Minnesota with his wife, Jennifer. Together, they have three grown children and thoroughly enjoy being grandma and grandpa to Anders and Bjorn.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

July 10: Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, “The Barrens”

July 17: Jenny Robertson, “Hoist House: A Novella & Stories”

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

