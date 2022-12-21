Longest Night Music Festival celebrates local musicians, community

NEW YORK MILLS — The annual Longest Night Music Festival returns at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center and everyone is invited to the free event.

The festival is a celebratory live music event that brings together an eclectic group of beloved local and regional musical artists to each play a short set, according to a news release.

“The spirit of the event is to share in merrymaking and music-making on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year,” according to Betsy Roder, executive director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, in the release.

Dave Virnala, Kevin Mastel and Elliot Frost of New York Mills; Day Gun (Michael Dagen of Hewitt); Blue Red Roses (Mary and Dan Olson of Battle Lake); Generation Gap 3.0 (Erin Swyter, Maggie Ragan, Phil Gilbert and Doug Eckes of Perham); and Amanda Standalone of Sabin are slated to perform.

Bruce Engebretson of Osage will share piano tunes and singalongs throughout the evening at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center at 24 N. Main Ave. in downtown New York Mills.

“These musicians will deliver an array of styles, sounds and vibes sure to please a variety of musical preferences,” Roder stated. “In between acts, there is time to converse with your neighbors and take a moment to enjoy some connections amidst a busy holiday season.”

The music begins at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is intended to be an annual night of gratitude, community connections and local live music, with light refreshments and a cash bar available at the event.

As the Cultural Center continues its celebration of 30 years on Main Avenue, a drawing will occur at the event for one lucky supporter to win a one-of-a-kind original design commemorative necklace created especially for the 30th anniversary by master silversmith Cheryl Bannes.

“Anyone who donates $50 or more or becomes a new sustaining member before the drawing will be entered for a chance to win,” Roder said in the release.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is a rural hub for “creativity, community vitality and lifelong learning in the arts.” The Cultural Center offers visitors intimate opportunities to encounter art and artists in its 80-seat concert listening room.

“This event is our way of celebrating local artists and community, and saying ‘thanks’ for all the support all year long. We are so grateful for all of our donors, volunteers, and supporters that make our work possible!” according to the Cultural Center’s website about the festival.

More than 180 events take place at the Cultural Center each year, attracting more than 6,500 visitors annually with music; visual artists; workshops; theater performances; authors; the Great American Think-Off; community festivals and events; a sculpture park; and more.

For more information about the individual musicians and bands announced to perform, visit kulcher.org/longest-night-music-festival-2022 . For more information about the Cultural Center, call 218-385-3339 or visit the Cultural Center's website at kulcher.org .