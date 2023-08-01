Michael Hoover performs Aug. 3 at Gregory Park in Brainerd

BRAINERD — Michael Hoover, an established musician that plays classic rock and roll, today’s Top 40 hits, contemporary pop, country and western, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Hoover started as a pro musician in 1960, playing around the Midwest with a variety of bands such as The Charades, The Cult, Jefferson Davis, The Misfits, The Mo Jo’s, Gary and Impacs and Justus. Hoover and his wife, Kaye, formed the popular duo, Software, and performed together for 15 years.

“You are sure to enjoy his repertoire of music that ranges from Patsy Cline to Nickleback,” organizers said in a news release.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket for the performance. The rain out site is The Center.

Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.