Midwest author Jenny Robertson to discuss ‘Hoist House’

Robertson is a fiction writer and poet from Minnesota and Michigan currently living in Wisconsin.

Jenny Robertson
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will continue noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 17, with Wisconsin author Jenny Robertson in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library.

Robertson will discuss her debut book “Hoist House: A Novella and Stories.” The stories she tells are many and varied: Cher Bebe manages the dance floor and flogs patrons at a nightclub while his estranged father takes his last breaths back home; a man walks a moonlit trail through his ancestral lands on his way to abduct a child; a Michigan tornado spotter grieves the end of his marriage; Maggie Pancake returns to her Minnesota hometown, jilted by her fiancée, a professional clown; and the titular novella follows fourteen-year-old Sadie and her Finnish immigrant mining family in Iron Range Minnesota in the months leading up to the Milford Mining disaster of 1924. With power and compassion, Robertson weaves tales that explore the precarity of immigrant life, worker exploitation, the tensions and dangers inherent in growing up, and the ephemeral nature of the American Dream.

The book cover for “Hoist House: A Novella and Stories.”
Jenny Robertson's debut book, “Hoist House: A Novella and Stories.”
Robertson is a fiction writer and poet from Minnesota and Michigan currently living in Wisconsin. Her fiction has appeared in South Carolina Review, SLAB, Hypertext, Flyway: Journal of Writing & Environment, Cutthroat, and Gulf Stream Lit Mag. She has taught creative writing and literature at Front Street Writers, Interlochen Arts Camp, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Ellipsis Writing. Jenny holds an MFA in Fiction from Pacific University and a PhD in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

