Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mille Lacs Indian Museum to host Native American Music and Arts Festival Sept. 3

Visitors can browse art and enjoy music from Native American artists.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

ONAMIA — The Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post invites the public to experience a day filled with art and free music 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia

There is no cost to attend the festival.

Over a dozen artists representing local Indigenous communities will be presenting demonstrations and sharing information about their work. They will also have artwork for sale at the event. Current participants of the Minnesota Historical Society’s Native American Artist-in- Residence Program will be among those sharing their art.

Visitors can also enjoy free performances from Native American musicians throughout the day. This will include traditional flute music by Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe member Max Blake; rock and roll band War Bonnet; and the headlining act, Corey Medina and Brothers. Deanna Standing Cloud is the master of ceremonies and Trickster Taco food truck will be at the Festival all day.

The Native American Music and Arts Festival at Mille Lacs Indian Museum is co-sponsored by the MNHS Native American Initiatives department and is supported by the Joseph and Josephine Ruttger Descendants Fund.

More information about the event is available online . Guests are encouraged to register beforehand if they plan on attending.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

