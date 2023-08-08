Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 8

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge performing at Gregory Park Aug. 10

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge choir.
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — There will be a picnic at 6 p.m. and the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Gregory Park in Brainerd.

For more than 25 years, Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge has been restoring hope to teens and adults struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. They are one of the largest, most effective, and most affordable programs in the nation with campuses in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Rochester, Buffalo, and Duluth.

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge offers both long-term, faith-based recovery programs and shorter-term treatment programs, allowing them to effectively serve individuals with a broad spectrum of addiction issues; from those seeking treatment for the first time to those who have been struggling with addiction for many years.

Every Sunday, client choirs visit regional churches where they share inspirational songs and personal stories of their recovery from addiction. The choir provides a unique learning environment and plays an integral part in the recovery process as residents truly benefit from giving vocal expression to the life change that they have experienced.

In addition to the picnic and performance there will be testimonies Thursday. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. The rain-out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center.

Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.

