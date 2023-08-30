Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson to discuss novel ‘Contrapasso’

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Author Series will continue in person in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library at noon on the first Mondays of the month. Note that due to the Labor Day holiday, this month’s author visit will take place on Sept. 11.

From noon-1 p.m. Sept. 11, 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m., Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson will discuss his latest novel, “Contrapasso.” The book holds secret memories that linger in the heart of a lover, the joy of childhood and young love, loss of innocence, and the losses that come with aging. In “Contrapasso,” Jorgenson's unique sense of humor and heartbreak shine through as he weaves all of these into a rich story of life.

Nathan Jorgenson. Contributed

Nathan Jorgenson grew up in rural Minnesota where he cultivated a passion for athletics and the outdoors. He earned a DDS degree from the University of Minnesota and has practiced dentistry since 1978. While running a business and raising a young family he found time to write, having articles published in several outdoors magazines. Jorgenson's first novel, “Waiting for White Horses” (2004), started as a story that he told his ailing father and was eventually completed after his death. After winning the 2004 Benjamin Franklin Award for the Best New Voice in Fiction, Jorgenson continued writing novels, producing two more books, “The Mulligan” (2007) and “A Crooked Number” (2011), while working full-time as a dentist. Since retiring, Jorgenson published his latest work, “Contrapasso” (2019). Jorgenson lives in the north woods of Minnesota with his wife, and they enjoy visits from their children and grandchildren.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

