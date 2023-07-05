Minnesota authors Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson to discuss novel ‘The Barrens’

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will feature Minnesota authors Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, who will discuss their new novel “The Barrens” noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 10, in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library.

“The Barrens” recently won the Minnesota Book Award in the novel/short story collection category. The book is about two young women who take a 450-mile canoe trip on the Thelon River through the uninhabited Arctic tundra of the Barren Lands in northern Canada. Holly has done the trip before. A week into the trip Holly dies while taking a selfie too close to the edge of a cliff. Lee is tasked with canoeing for the next three weeks alone with the body. The two had established a ritual of telling stories about their pasts and imagined futures while camping at night. Lee continues to tell the stories even after Holly dies.

“The Barrens” by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson. Contributed

Kurt Johnson grew up in Minneapolis and spent summers on a remote island near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, first with his parents, later with his wife, and then daughter, Ellie. Both Kurt and Ellie are graduates of the University of Minnesota and live in the Twin Cities.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or can enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

ADVERTISEMENT

July 17: Jenny Robertson, “Hoist House: A Novella & Stories”

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

