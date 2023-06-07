Minnesota Quilters announce Brainerd’s Karla Overland as Quilter of the Year

Minnesota Quilters recently announced Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics owner Karla Overland of Brainerd as the 2023 Quilter of the Year. Karla Overland.

Overland has been sewing since she was 10 and eventually was drawn to quilting. Her background in clothing construction, quilting and graphic design come together in designs that showcase the beautiful quality of the solid fabric she dyes.

A quilt featuring spheres created by Brainerd resident Karla Overland, owner of Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics. Overland was named 2023 Quilter of the Year. Contributed

Each year Minnesota Quilters accept nominations for the Quilter of the Year. The award was established in 1997 to honor a Minnesota quilter who has dedicated time and talent to the preservation and promotion of quilting, has made a significant impact on the quilt community, both locally and nationally, and has a collection of personal quilt work. Minnesota Quilters is a statewide organization which provides quilting education, activities, mentoring, and fellowship for quilters.

Overland is the sole owner of Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics and the company has seen great growth under her leadership.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“By expanding the business and through a variety of innovations, she has not only promoted quilting, but illustrated the impact that a woman-owned and locally owned company can have,” said Brenda Lyseng, Minnesota Quilt Show director, in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Cherrywood moved to a new location in 2015, public tours became possible and a storefront was created. Visitors learn about the dyeing process and see innovations made to decrease the environmental impact.

Overland developed the Cherrywood Challenge which has promoted the creativity of quilting and exposed it to non-quilters on a local, national, and international scope. The exhibits have been shown in France and Australia, and submissions have come from these countries as well as from Japan. The challenges have also been regularly featured at the Crossing Arts Alliance gallery in downtown Brainerd, thus expanding people's concepts of quilting and fiber arts. She has self-published a coffee table book for each challenge.

Approximately 200 quilts tour for about a year and are shown at all the large national shows but also at regional and local shows. These exhibits are often featured in show promotions as they draw people in and Overland is often interviewed at the shows. She has given the exhibits exposure beyond the quilting world. Quilts from the Wicked Challenge were shown at the Gershwin Theater in New York, and similarly quilts from “Lion King” were featured at the Minskoff Theater. The Van Gogh Challenge was exhibited in France and Australia. Overland worked with a travel agent to offer a bus tour to see the exhibit in France along with tours of the Bohin Needle Factory and important places in the life of Van Gogh. What a thrill for the artists! The Bob Ross Challenge was on display at The Bob Ross Experience and the Diana Challenge is now hanging at the Bohin Needle Factory. The current challenge, Monarch, is due June 15.

Overland has designed a dozen patterns which are sold through Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics. Her patterns are forgiving, making her classes great for those who are simply energized by color and texture. Her personal work would be described as art quilts. She has exhibited at the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd several times.

The Graffiti Challenge and Overland’s own personal work will be on display at The Minnesota Quilt Show. Karla has created new quilts just for this show and will be available to chat. All are welcome to attend The Minnesota Quilt Show June 15-17 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Preview night is 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the show for $16, with youths 13-18 years of age for $5 and children 12 and under free. There will be over 600 quilts to appreciate, 50 vendors for all your quilting needs and 12 lectures for learning, plus an opportunity to do some sewing for charity. On Saturday, new quilters are invited to make a microwave cozy to learn basic skills.

Visit www.mnquilt.org/mq2023 for more information.