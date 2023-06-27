Movie Review: ‘Elemental’ is fundamental viewing for star-crossed lovers

BAXTER — “Elemental” is a cool movie about a burning romance between the personification of two basic elements: water and fire.

Pixar’s latest PG-rated computer-animated offering runs almost two hours long and is playing in movie theaters. The film’s novel conceit is ostensibly about immigration, diversity and overcoming differences (or conversely celebrating them) in a kid-friendly motion picture.

A pair of star-crossed lovers are seemingly at odds with one another. Leah Lewis voices Ember Lumen, the only child of immigrants to Element City, where fire, water, land and air beings live together but are segregated. Wade Ripple, a water resident, is voiced by Mamoudou Athie.

An official synopsis of the all-new feature film with a head-scratching premise: “Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.”

One great thing about motion pictures is the world-building they often involve and “Elemental” does not disappoint in that respect. Ember’s aging father runs a family business he built from the ground up selling — what else — fire-related supplies. He hopes she takes over someday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ember has to control her — pun intended — fiery temper first with disgruntled and challenging customers or otherwise her dreams of running the family business threaten to — another pun intended — go up in smoke, which would disappoint her father and ruin her family’s name.

Wade is a city inspector who unexpectedly finds himself at the store one day and cannot help noticing the faulty plumbing he feels is his official duty as a government official to report, much to the chagrin of Ember, who proceeds to panic and to implore Wade not to report the violations.

The mismatched pair embark on a whirlwind journey in the city to find a way to keep her family business in business and along the way learn more about each other. Ember is resistant to familiarizing herself with other elements other than her own based on her father’s prejudices.

What struck me was the unexpected allegorical elements of “Elemental,” which is billed as a fantasy-based motion picture comedy aimed at children but with actually a lot to say about coming together and coexisting in an unfriendly world that in some ways is much like our own.

Directed by Pixar veteran Peter Sohn, the story was written by Sohn, John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with Pete Docter serving as executive producer. Sohn has voiced in other Pixar releases Emile in “Ratatouille,” Squishy in “Monsters University” and Sox in “Lightyear.”

The Oscar-winning Docter is best known for directing the Pixar-animated feature films “Monsters, Inc.,” “Up,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.” He once described himself in a Star Tribune article from 2009 as a "geeky kid from Minnesota who likes to draw cartoons."

The computer animation in “Elemental” is top-notch or has to be to bring fantastical characters such as Ember and Wade to life. She burns bright with her passion and devotion to her Asian-inspired family while Wade goes with the flow in a mindfulness, Zen-like approach to life.

Teaching moment themes for children or post-viewing topics such as love, bigotry, hate and violence are an added bonus to the wildly imaginative visuals shown on the big screen that are the main appeal of “Elemental,” a children’s movie with so many adult things to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Elemental” currently has a 76% approval rating among critics and a 92% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the audience at RottenTomatoes.com: "With a heartwarming message and stunning animation, Elemental proves Pixar hasn't lost its touch."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .