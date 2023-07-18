Movie review: ‘Mission: Impossible” sequel on mission to save box office

BAXTER — Not even a pandemic can stop Tom Cruise.

His blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” practically single-handedly revived business at the box office after COVID-19 and he aims to repeat that success with his latest sequel “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” The new release stars Cruise as spy Ethan Hunt.

The latest installment is reportedly the first of two final films in the action movie franchise that began in 1996 to feature the 61-year-old who has been passionate that audiences watch his feature films on the big screen; the sequel even begins with an impassioned plea from Cruise.

The film franchise is based on the 1966 television series that aired on CBS and starred in its later years Peter Graves as Jim Phelps, the stalwart leader of a shadowy U.S. government task force tasked with seemingly impossible missions to accomplish.

Even if many of today’s moviegoers may not be familiar with the iconic TV series it’s a sure bet they will recognize the unmistakable pulse-pounding theme music written and composed by Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin. His instrumental work sets the tone of the action franchise.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” begins with a favorite setting of mine: the murky waters of the deep seas and the backdrop of a nail-biting and deadly yet silent game of cat-and-mouse between an American and a Russian submarine.

The Russian submarine is supposedly outfitted with a device that makes the warcraft undetectable. The stealthy killing machine was designed for perhaps a pre-emptive attack or intended to have first-strike capabilities to begin or swiftly end a war with Russia’s enemies.

The “Entity” as it is later referred to in the major motion picture reflects the real world’s current fascination with AI or artificial intelligence like ChatGPT, a text chatbot that can mimic the way people converse. ChatGPT promises to revolutionize the world but also threatens to upend it.

“Tools powered by AI offer the potential to reshape industries, but the speed, power and creativity also yield new opportunities for anyone willing to use lies and propaganda to further their own ends,” according to an actual story by The Associated Press.

The filmmakers take that premise and run with it in Cruise’s seventh outing as the seemingly fearless, selfless and indestructible leader (and conscience) of the Impossible Mission Taskforce or “IMF.” When the U.S. government wants a job done, his capable crew is the one called upon.

Everyone loves an underdog and Hunt and his incredibly trained and highly skilled teammates usually prove up to the task of saving the day. The government operatives that arguably operate outside the government are fiercely loyal to one another and Hunt especially, if nothing else.

It is those character-driven scenes with the ensemble cast that anchor the gonzo action pieces that are a hallmark of the venerable film franchise. Another trademark of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is the far-flung destinations that provide the backdrop for the action.

The latest sequel includes stops in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and Venice, the latter of which includes a car chase bordering on the ludicrous and almost invariable involve a high-speed chase with Hunt as the pursuer or the one pursued.

Moviegoers unfamiliar with the franchise need not have to watch any of the previous six feature films to understand the minimalistic and yet overly complicated plot in the latest sequel about obtaining a physical key that would allow access to, and thereby control or destroy, the AI entity.

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” currently has an impressive 96% approval rating among critics and an equally remarkable 95% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "With world-threatening stakes and epic set pieces to match that massive title, ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One’ proves this is still a franchise you should choose to accept."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .