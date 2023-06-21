Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Music in the Square kicks off June 24 in Crosslake

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Music in the Square kicks off on Saturday, June 24, with the Rusty Crayfish Brass Band. This ensemble covers the high energy music of great original ‘Naw Awlins’ Brass Bands with their own original tunes and arrangements. The performance in Crosslake Town Square runs 6-8 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music with your neighbors.

July 1 will feature Shane Martin Band in the Crosslake Town Square. This band of skilled veteran musicians has performed at top country music festivals. They play a unique blend of modern country rock. This performance runs 6-8 p.m. on July 1 at Crosslake Town Square.

