Norm’s Bait & Tackle Choir to perform June 15 in Gregory Park

BRAINERD — Performances in the Park will feature Norm's Bait and Tackle Choir at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Norm's Bait and Tackle Choir is a multi-talented Brainerd area group that plays a wide variety of music and has delighted audiences throughout central Minnesota.

"Their unique style, zany antics and humorous song parodies are sure to capture your heart and tickle your funny bone," The Center reported in a news release. "Thursday night there will be great music in the park, don’t miss this talented and entertaining group! Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great music in the park. ... Don’t miss this amazing group!"

Rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Summer road construction projects have begun. Plan to take your time getting to Gregory Park and relax once you arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. The Center reported it is proud to continue coordinating Performances in the Park. There will be a performance every Thursday, 7 p.m., through the end of August.

Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr. – who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area, the Center reported.