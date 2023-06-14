Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Norm’s Bait & Tackle Choir to perform June 15 in Gregory Park

There will be a performance every Thursday, 7 p.m., through the end of August.

Norm's Bait and Tackle
Norm's Bait and Tackle Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Performances in the Park will feature Norm's Bait and Tackle Choir at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Norm's Bait and Tackle Choir is a multi-talented Brainerd area group that plays a wide variety of music and has delighted audiences throughout central Minnesota.

"Their unique style, zany antics and humorous song parodies are sure to capture your heart and tickle your funny bone," The Center reported in a news release. "Thursday night there will be great music in the park, don’t miss this talented and entertaining group! Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great music in the park. ... Don’t miss this amazing group!"

Rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Summer road construction projects have begun. Plan to take your time getting to Gregory Park and relax once you arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. The Center reported it is proud to continue coordinating Performances in the Park. There will be a performance every Thursday, 7 p.m., through the end of August.

Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr. – who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area, the Center reported.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A band carrying their children and their instruments.
Arts and Entertainment
Library Summer Reading Program concert tour with The Jolly Pops
June 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Rusty Crayfish Brass Band to perform in Crosslake
June 14, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Happy laughing kids sit with hula rings in garden
On the Minds of Moms
How to have a ton of fun right in your backyard this summer
June 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A golfer tees off
Prep
Class 3A Golf: Olson, Ringler both open with 76s
June 13, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Carter White
Prep
Class 2A Golf: Patriots in hunt for another state title
June 13, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A golfer watches her tee shot
Prep
Class 1A: Tigers in 5th after Day 1
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal