Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

One Night Stand, Dos Guys to play Crosslake Town Square

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — One Night Stand will play 6-8 p.m. July 15 at Crosslake Town Square.

Brainerd-based One Night Stand has been putting their twist on classic rock, blues, gospel and jazz pieces for lakes area neighbors since 2009.

From 6-8 p.m. July 22 Brainerd lakes area staple Dos Guys will perform at Crosslake Town Square. They are a two-man band performing covers of favorite songs.

The performances are sponsored by the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and are free for all to attend. Bring a lawn chair.

