One Night Stand to perform at Gregory Park

BRAINERD — The last Performance in the Park concert for Summer of 2023 will feature One Night Stand performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.
One Night Stand performs familiar rock, blues, and jazz songs crafted with their original arrangements. One Night Stand entertains audiences all over the lakes with their unique style and impressively varied music collection. Join attendees to listen to this great band. A great night outdoors to end the concert season!
Bring your lawn chair or blanket.. The rain-out site is The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Concerts are a collaboration between the City of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center.
Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd Lakes area.
