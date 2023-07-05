Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One Night Stand to play Crosslake Town Square

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Brainerd band One Night Stand will play6-8 p.m. July 15 at Crosslake Town Square.

One Night Stand has been putting their twist on classic rock, blues, gospel and jazz pieces for lakes area neighbors since 2009. The concert is free but those attending should bring a lawn chair to sit on.

