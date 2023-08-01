Opera 'hits' feature at the Lakes Area Music Festival

BRAINERD — Everyone knows the “William Tell Overture,” the theme from the “Lone Ranger.” And everyone will recognize “Largo al factotum” from Rossini’s “Barber of Seville” — but will perhaps be more familiar with the “Looney Tunes” video of Bugs Bunny conducting. Whether in movies, commercials, or the music when you get put on hold, music from opera is all around us.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, the Lakes Area Music Festival presents “A Night at the Opera” showcasing these familiar, and some less familiar, hits from the opera. The organization’s vocal fellows will be joined by guests from Deutsche Oper Berlin and Minnesota Opera, alongside the Lakes Area Music Festival symphony orchestra conducted by Christian Reif and Stefano Flavoni.

Highlights of the concert will include the overture to Giachino Rossini’s William Tell; “in uomini in Soldati” from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Cosi fan tutte”; “Bella figlia dell’amore” from Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto”; the “Evening Prayer” from Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel & Gretel”; “Peculiar Grace” from Terrence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up In my Bones”; and excerpts from Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress.” The symphony will also be featured in the “Danse bohème” from Bizet’s opera “Carmen.”

The performance will be held at Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Tickets are available with name-your-price options. Reserve online or by calling 218-275-5263. Walk-in ticketing is also available at the box office beginning one hour prior to the performance.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the Lakes Area Music Festival website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 non-profit based in Brainerd, MN. To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call (218) ASK-LAMF.