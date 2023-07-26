Pat and Donna Surface to perform at Music in the Park Series in Staples

STAPLES — Pat and Donna Surface will perform at the Music in the Park series in Staples on 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Bring a lawn chair.

Expect to hear a variety of music from the Surface duo, including Americana, folk and inspirational. You’ll enjoy Pat’s rich voice and stellar guitar work, as well as Donna’s accompanying sign language.

In hearing about Pat’s journey, it’s clear music was a path he was meant to take.

Born in St. Paul, Pat was abandoned to the foster care system. At 2, he was adopted by the LaPlants of Grand Rapids, a family with a music legacy that dates back to William Boyd (Hopalong Cassidy — The Singing Cowboy).

Pat grew to 6-feet, 8-inches tall and became an All-Star basketball player and college coach. But then music called.

In 1987, Pat became a full-time touring artist, showcasing nationally for the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA), performing at colleges around the country. He pioneered Family Programming on college and university campuses and has worked with several community education organizations on early childhood/family programming. Pat and his wife, Donna, were also key-note presenters and performers at the National Marriage Encounter Conference at St. John’s University.

In addition to performing, Pat owns Spiritwood Music of the Boundary Waters, based in Ely. He has produced and recorded with Grammy award winning artists, and has won a Telly award for his DVD, “Spirit of the Wilderness.”

In his stage performances, Pat is joined by Donna, who is a performance artist in sign language. They perform at theaters, festivals, churches and other events around the country. They’ve also written the hit shows, “American Top 40,” based on the songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s; and “Feelin’ Alright!” which celebrates Woodstock 1969.

During the summer months, Pat and Donna live on a lake in Ely. They spend their winters with their son, Trevor, in South Venice, Florida.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 13. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on 6th St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.