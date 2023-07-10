Performance in the Park presents the Stony Brook Strings

BRAINERD — Arnie Anderson and the Stony Brook Strings will be performing 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in front of the bandstand at Gregory Park in Brainerd as part of the Performances in the Park series.

Anderson guides the members of his Stony Brook Strings through the staccato rhythms and signature elements of Scandinavian folk or hymns. The group ranges from kindergartners to octogenarians.

Anderson's first instrument was the accordion. In 1963, in his senior year of high school in Brainerd, Anderson took a general music class and remembers being "wowed" after hearing a Mozart symphony for the first time. He was hooked right then and there. He went on to earn a music education degree and found a job teaching high school music and orchestra in Mankato.

During summers off he attended a music camp in Banff, Canada, where he intensively studied violin performance. There he met a violin teacher who invited him to come study violin in London, England. Anderson decided to move to London to study for a year. After studies finished there, he bought a touring bike and pedaled through England and Scandinavia. After one more year of teaching high school back in Mankato, he decided that he needed to follow his passion for traveling more while he was still young and unattached. So he quit his teaching job and began a long solo bike tour in Europe, starting in Luxembourg. His plan was to end the tour in Israel for the winter, where it was relatively warm, but the Yom Kippur war of 1973 broke out and he had to improvise a new plan. This is when his life took another turn. He headed to Cremona, Italy, which is the center of the violin universe. Anderson met a fellow American there who invited him to come visit the famous violin building school. Anderson visited the school, and soon the master teacher was chatting with him and discovered Anderson's passion for music and violins.

"Wouldn't you like to stay here and study violin making?" he asked Anderson. It didn't take long for Anderson to answer "Sure!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson studied violin making for three years at the school, he stayed another year and a half collecting violin wood in the mountains of northern Italy and Yugoslavia. He then moved back to Minnesota and opened a violin shop in downtown Minneapolis next to Orchestra Hall, which he operated for three years. His business thrived there, but another change was in the making after he met and married his wife, Louise. They moved back "home" to the Brainerd area, where he continued to handcraft violins.

Over his 40+-year career in violin making, he has now built approximately 370 violins and scores of other instruments including cellos and violas. Even though he was deriving his main income from violin making, Anderson never stopped playing music. He played Scandinavian folk music in two local groups, Skål Klubben and Skålmusik, and even got a chance to play on the National Public Radio show, "A Prairie Home Companion."

In 1999, Anderson began taking on violin students. His student load started as a trickle, but soon became a flood. In a year and a half, Anderson had 70 violin students, mostly children but some parents and grandparents, too. He gave individual half-hour lessons and then assembled all of the students together once a week in an orchestra setting. The first group was called Ripple River Strings. Anderson composed and arranged much of the music they played, which ranged from folk to more classical pieces.

Stony Brook Strings emerged from the musical sandbox of Nisswa-stämman Scandinavian Folk Music Festival.

“Myself being a violin teacher, I had all kinds of young kids and naturally — with my name Anderson — we had to have some Swedish tunes in there,” Anderson said. “And so I started teaching folk music to these kids, and pretty soon, we got so many that we decided, well, we need to have a name.”

The group takes its name from Stony Brook, the meandering trout stream weaving its way through Lake Shore’s Fritz Loven Park into Gull Lake.

“We zero in on folk music and we do a lot of hymns as well, so the kids can play in their churches if they want to,” Anderson said.

They first performed at Nisswa-stämman Scandinavian Folk Music Festival in 2013 as the Ripple River Fiddlers and were an immediate hit. In late 2014, Anderson moved his rehearsal space from Crosby to Brainerd for logistical reasons and, as a result, had to find new students. That was no problem, as folks had heard about Anderson and how much his former students and their parents liked him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those attending the concert should bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain out site is The Center, 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd. Also, because of summer road construction those attending should plan more time to get to Gregory Park.

The concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. There will be a performance at 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker; and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.