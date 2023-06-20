Performances in the Park presents Churchyard

BRAINERD — Churchyard will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Performances in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Churchyard is a gospel music group that adds a bluegrass flavor to its music. Formed in the late fall of 2003 to expand the music ministry at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby, their opening performance was on Jan. 4, 2004.

While the makeup of the band has gone through changes over the 20 years since they started, their primary focus remains to sing about God’s love and amazing grace through Jesus with traditional, contemporary, and original Christian songs.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of music in the park. The rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Summer road construction projects have begun, so those planning to attend should take their time getting to Gregory Park.Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. There will be a performance at 7 p.m. every Thursday evening through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.