Performances in the Park presents Diane Saumer & Friends June 8 at Gregory Park

Diane Saumer, a well-known vocalist, will be Jim Olson, Jim Henkemeyer, Eric Johnson and Ron Scrimshaw

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Diane Saumer
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Center welcomes once again Diane Saumer & Friends 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, as part of its Performances in the Park series at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Diane Saumer is a well-known vocalist and her friends — Jim Olson, Jim Henkemeyer, Eric Johnson and Ron Scrimshaw — will be on vibes, guitar, bass and percussion. They will be playing their favorites and yours!

“Thursday night there will be great music in the park, don’t miss this talented and entertaining group!” organizers said in a news release. “Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great music in the park.”

The rain-out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Summer road construction projects have begun. Plan to take your time getting to Gregory Park.Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. Performances in the Park are 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area!

By Dispatch staff report
