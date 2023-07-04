Performances in the Park presents Jack Franzen & the Muddy Water Band

BRAINERD — Jack Franzen & the Muddy Water Band will play at Performances in the Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The Muddy Water Band has been around for the past 35 years and was started by guitar player, singer, and songwriter Jack Franzen. The group consists of Jack and his youngest son, Jason Franzen, who will be on lead guitar, singing and sometimes being a jokester. He hails from his October Son Band and plays in the area. He is by far one of the best guitar players around, organizers said in a news release.

Jack Franzen Contributed

Kevin Wright will be on bass guitar, singing and knows about every classic country song. He plays singles and private parties in the area. Between these musicians you will hear country classics, ‘50s and many old favorites!

“Please join us for a toe tapping fun night!” organizers said. Those attending are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket and to plan ahead for road construction in the area. The rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Performances in the Park concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center, which coordinates the concerts. There will be a performance at 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank in memory of Keith Heidecker, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.