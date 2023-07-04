Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Performances in the Park presents Jack Franzen & the Muddy Water Band

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

BRAINERD — Jack Franzen & the Muddy Water Band will play at Performances in the Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Gregory Park in Brainerd. The Muddy Water Band has been around for the past 35 years and was started by guitar player, singer, and songwriter Jack Franzen. The group consists of Jack and his youngest son, Jason Franzen, who will be on lead guitar, singing and sometimes being a jokester. He hails from his October Son Band and plays in the area. He is by far one of the best guitar players around, organizers said in a news release.

Jack Franzen
Jack Franzen
Contributed

Kevin Wright will be on bass guitar, singing and knows about every classic country song. He plays singles and private parties in the area. Between these musicians you will hear country classics, ‘50s and many old favorites!

“Please join us for a toe tapping fun night!” organizers said. Those attending are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket and to plan ahead for road construction in the area. The rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.Performances in the Park concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center, which coordinates the concerts. There will be a performance at 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank in memory of Keith Heidecker, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Fire Department
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
July 04, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Intersection of a street.
Local
Brainerd Council says ‘no’ to extra signs at N 10th, Ivy intersection
July 04, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A church bell in a steeple.
Community
This Was Brainerd - July 4
July 04, 2023 04:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kids use a slip and slide.
Local
Nisswa Firecracker Run
July 03, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Top floors of the Menk Building with clouds passing above.
Business
Biz Buzz: Downtown Brainerd's big opportunity
June 30, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-july-fourth-guide.jpg
Community
Lakes Area 4th of July Guide - 2023
June 30, 2023 12:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal