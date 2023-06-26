Performances in the Park presents The District

BRAINERD — The District will play 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Performances in the Park at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

The District is a Brainerd-area based classic rock and roll cover band made up of seven former educators from the Brainerd lakes area. They have been entertaining and rocking out the north woods of Minnesota for over 15 years. The band is known for their strong vocals, incredible harmonies and excellent instrumentals, making them a “must see” band, organizers said in a news release.Look for The District at special events throughout the Brainerd lakes area.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Also, summer road construction projects have started and those attending should plan extra time in order to get to Gregory Park.

Performances in the Park concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center, which coordinates the performances. There will be a performance at 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of August.

Performances in the Park is made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, and in honor and memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills, Jr., who both loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.