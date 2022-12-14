Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Performing Arts — Dec. 14

This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.

Red curtains of a theater parting open.
By Dispatch staff report
December 14, 2022 11:15 AM
Brainerd Community Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — Most of the five cast members of Brainerd Community Theatre’s production of the holiday classic will tackle several roles when they take the stage at Central Lakes College’s Dryden Theatre. Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15 at the college’s Brainerd campus.

Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit “The 39 Steps,” has retold Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ by adapting it so only five actors are used to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life in a two-hour literary adaption of Dickens’ novel.

From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Barlow’s versions of “A Christmas Carol” uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption, according to a news release.

Tickets are $10 for college students and those under 18 years old, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults, and are available by calling the box office 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com .

A pre-show dessert reception that begins at 6 p.m. in the theater lobby is included with all tickets.

Stage North Theatre Co. presents ‘Annie JR.’ at Franklin Arts Center

BRAINERD — Little orphan Annie will sing her heart out in Stage North Theatre Co.’s production of the popular musical at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book by Thomas Meehan, and score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie JR.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

“A Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Maybe,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” and, of course, “Tomorrow,” are among the many familiar songs in the Broadway musical, which was based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”

Tickets are $10 and are available online at www.stagenorththeater.com and www.bbay.bigdealsmedia.net , and in person at A Needle Pulling Thread at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the performance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
