Performing Arts — Dec. 14

Brainerd Community Theatre presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Central Lakes College

BRAINERD — Most of the five cast members of Brainerd Community Theatre’s production of the holiday classic will tackle several roles when they take the stage at Central Lakes College’s Dryden Theatre. Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-15 at the college’s Brainerd campus.

Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit “The 39 Steps,” has retold Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ by adapting it so only five actors are used to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life in a two-hour literary adaption of Dickens’ novel.

From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Barlow’s versions of “A Christmas Carol” uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption, according to a news release.

Tickets are $10 for college students and those under 18 years old, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults, and are available by calling the box office 218-855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

A pre-show dessert reception that begins at 6 p.m. in the theater lobby is included with all tickets.

Stage North Theatre Co. presents ‘Annie JR.’ at Franklin Arts Center

BRAINERD — Little orphan Annie will sing her heart out in Stage North Theatre Co.’s production of the popular musical at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book by Thomas Meehan, and score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie JR.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

“A Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Maybe,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” and, of course, “Tomorrow,” are among the many familiar songs in the Broadway musical, which was based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”

Tickets are $10 and are available online at www.stagenorththeater.com and www.bbay.bigdealsmedia.net , and in person at A Needle Pulling Thread at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the performance.