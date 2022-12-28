99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Performing Arts — Dec. 28
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Performing Arts — Dec. 28

This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.

Red curtains of a theater parting open.
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 12:15 PM
Central Lakes College presents Greek comedy ‘Mytholomania!’

BRAINERD — Enjoy a fast-paced, raucous comedy performed by GreatWorks Theatre Co. that presents the greatest hits of Greek mythology in under an hour.

"Mytholomania!" by Matt O’Brien promises to be fun for the whole family and especially for families with those in third through eighth grades, according to Central Lakes College.

Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Chalberg Theatre on the college’s Brainerd campus. Doors open a half hour before showtimes.

The 2 p.m. show is a sensory-friendly show that is ideal for families with young children or those who find the traditional theatre environment uncomfortable, according to officials.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for seniors; $5 for those under 18 years old or CLC students; and $35 for a family package of four (two adults and two under 18 years old or CLC students).

For more information, call 218-855-8199 or visit www.clcperformingarts.com .

Pequot Lakes Community Theatre announces cast for ‘The Great Gatsby’

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes Community Theatre will put on a production of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” with performances Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26 as part of the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts theater season.

The Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts organization celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fitzgerald’s literary masterpiece “The Great Gatsby” on the Pequot Lakes stage under the theatrical direction of C.J. Anderson.

On the wealthy north side of Long Island, New York, a mysterious multimillionaire throws lavish parties, frequently with food, music and dancing, and even though it is the 1920s era of Prohibition, there is lots of alcohol and no police, according to a news release about the plot.

His mansion is open to everyone without invitations yet he never attends his own parties, according to the synopsis, and few have ever met him except for his neighbor Nick Carraway, who sees him at night staring across the bay from his balcony at a mysterious green light.

“We eventually meet the man and hear his story, so amazing that we wonder if any of it could possibly be true. Money, music, mystery and murder sweep us into the glamour of the Jazz Age and the Roaring ‘20s,” GLAPA Chair Stephanie White stated in a news release.

Call 218-568-9200 to purchase tickets or visit glapa.org .

