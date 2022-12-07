Performing Arts — Dec. 7

New community theatre presents holiday classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

BRAINERD — The Actors Repertory Theatre was launched in late October and the company’s first production will be ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Saturday in the Studio Stage at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

In the production, Beth Selinger directs a cast of actors that includes Patrick Spradlin, Jenny Kiffmeyer, Nicholas Kory, Maren Martin, Rebecca Timmins and Kevin Yeager.

The play is set in a radio station, with the audience playing the part of the live studio audience. The familiar story of George Bailey, driven to contemplate suicide only to be shown by angel Clarence how his life has enriched so many others, is a staple of Christmastime entertainment.

Tickets and information regarding the show and the Actors Repertory Theatre may be found on the company’s website at www.art4mn.org .

“Another important part of this company is our commitment to giving back to the community in whatever ways we can,” Selinger said. “We’ve been given so much by the community over the years we’ve worked in theatre, it’s our turn to reciprocate.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item for donation. Drop boxes will be in the lobby of the theater.

The toys will be given to the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League’s “Toys for Kids” program. The food items will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Shelf Brainerd.

Stage North Theatre Co. presents ‘Annie JR.’ at Franklin Arts Center

BRAINERD — Little orphan Annie will sing her heart out in Stage North Theatre Co.’s production of the popular musical at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book by Thomas Meehan, and score by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie JR.” features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

“A Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “Maybe,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” and, of course, “Tomorrow,” are among the many familiar songs in the Broadway musical, which was based upon the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.”

Tickets are $10 and are available online at www.stagenorththeater.com and www.bbay.bigdealsmedia.net , and in person at A Needle Pulling Thread at the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the performance.