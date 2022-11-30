Performing Arts — Nov. 30

New community theatre presents holiday classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

BRAINERD — The Actors Repertory Theatre was launched in late October and the company’s first production will be ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ at 7 p.m. Dec. 7-10 in the Studio Stage at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

In the production, Beth Selinger directs a cast of actors that includes Patrick Spradlin, Jenny Kiffmeyer, Nicholas Kory, Maren Martin, Rebecca Timmins and Kevin Yeager.

The play is set in a radio station, with the audience playing the part of the live studio audience. The familiar story of George Bailey, driven to contemplate suicide only to be shown by angel Clarence how his life has enriched so many others, is a staple of Christmastime entertainment.

Tickets and information regarding the show and the Actors Repertory Theatre may be found on the company’s website at www.art4mn.org .

“Another important part of this company is our commitment to giving back to the community in whatever ways we can,” Selinger said. “We’ve been given so much by the community over the years we’ve worked in theatre, it’s our turn to reciprocate.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item for donation. Drop boxes will be in the lobby of the theater.

The toys will be given to the Heartland Detachment of the Marine Corps League’s “Toys for Kids” program. The food items will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Shelf Brainerd.

Pequot Lakes Community Theatre is looking for directors

PEQUOT LAKES — Are you interested in directing a Pequot Lakes Community Theatre production in upcoming seasons? Here is what you need to do:



Pick three shows that you would like to direct: musicals, plays or a combination of both.

Write a letter of intent about your interest in directing to include: the three shows you have chosen; why do you think you would make a great director for Pequot Lakes Community Theatre; and any theater experience you would like to include with your submission.

Email your letter to glapa@isd186.org for consideration.

In order to be considered for a director position, you will need to have your submission in by Wednesday, Nov. 30. Interviews for the potential directors will take place in early December.

For more information, email glapa@isd186.org or call 218-568-9200.