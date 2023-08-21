PRC band to play Aug. 24 at Gregory Park

BRAINERD — PRC Band will be playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Gregory Park in Brainerd as part of the Performances in the Park series.

PRC Band is a hodgepodge cover band from the Brainerd lakes area that plays tunes spanning generations. Each member has a passion for sharing music. Members of the band are Todd Lyscio, Butch Brown, Josh Pool and Jeremy Johnson.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain out site is The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Concerts are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center.

Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd lakes area.