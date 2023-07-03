Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prelude Series begins June 9 at the Lakes Area Music Festival

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

A string quartet.
The award-winning Thalea String Quartet returns as artists in residence for the Lakes Area Music Festival's Prelude Series.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — Music is back in lakes country as the Lakes Area Music Festival kicks off its annual Prelude Series on July 9.

This series, which precedes the Lakes Area Music Festival full season starting in a few weeks, brings the nation’s best emerging classical musicians to central Minnesota, with concerts in Aitkin, Brainerd, Bemidji, Crosslake, and Nisswa.

The award-winning Thalea String Quartet returns as artists in residence. Over two weeks they will present a mix of classical, contemporary, and familiar pops in a variety of community spaces, like churches, parks, jails, libraries, breweries and more — 18 activities in total. All performances are offered without tickets and donations accepted.

“Last summer we had a blast getting to know central Minnesota. From the enthusiastic audiences to the relaxing setting and time on the lake, we are looking forward to bringing some of our favorite music again this season. Whether you’re a classical music fan – or giving it a chance for the first time – we’re sure you’ll find something to enjoy in one of our many concerts in the Lakes Area,” said the ensemble’s violist, Lauren Spaulding, in a news release.

On Sunday, July 9, the ensemble will perform in Nisswa’s Lutheran Church of the Cross at 2 p.m. and Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center at 7:30 p.m. The program will include Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Lark” quartet, alongside tango music and eclectic contemporary works by Caroline Shaw and Erwin Schulhoff.

The following weekend the ensemble will appear on Friday, July 14 with an outdoor concert for families at the Lyman P. White Memorial Park amphitheater on East River Drive in Brainerd. This concert, for all ages, begins at 6:30 p.m.

Final performances are 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Aitkin’s Ripple Center and 2 p.m. July 16 at Crosslake’s Log Cabin Church. For these performances the ensemble will be joined by baritone John Taylor Ward, founding artistic director of LAMF, with music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Caroline Shaw, and more.

More chances to catch Thalea

  • Brainerd Public Libraries “Songs and Stories” for children; 9:30-10 a.m. July 11.

  • Brainerd Memory Café, for people with dementia and their families; 10:30 a.m. to noon July 11 at Journey North Church.

  • Roundhouse Brewery, grab a beer and enjoy live music outdoors; 6-8 p.m. July 11.

  • Sensory Friendly Concert for anyone on the autism spectrum or with high sensitivities 3:30-4:30 p.m. July 14, at the Brainerd Public Library. Contact LAMF staff member Aly Neistadt for more information: 218-275-5263.

For more information about the Thalea Quartet visit lakesareamusic.org/thalea-string-quartet .

For more information about the Lakes Area Music Festival visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF

