REHT Music and Camping Festival announces 2023 lineup

PINE RIVER — Country music lovers will love the line up of great country musicians set for the July 28-29 REHT Festival at the Lakes Music and Events Park a half mile north of Pine River.

Headliners Exile at 9 p.m. July 28 and The Frontmen at 9 p.m. July 29 bring country legends to the Brainerd lakes area.

Exile will perform July 28 at the REHT Festival in Pine River. Contributed

Exile is one of the world’s longest performing bands, playing fan-favorite songs including, “Kiss You all Over,” “Woke Up in Love,” “Still Standing,” “Don’t Leave me this Way/Keeping it Country.”

The Frontmen features the voices of 90s country legends Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart of Restless Heat; and Tim Rushlow of Little Texas. They bring all three groups’ hit songs including, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” ”’ll Still be Loving you,” “Amazed,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and much more from their over 30 major hits between the three groups.

At 3 p.m. July 28, the festival opens with Rick Adams, who is one of the area’s best-known musicians. With over 30 years of experience with bands like Burbank Station, Buffalo Alice and now currently with the Roosters, he has a reputation of giving the audience a show they will always remember and leaving them wanting more. With Rick’s acoustic shows, you get an entertaining show like no other.

Kent Dudley and Bended Knee perform at 5 p.m. July 28. Dudley is a Christian Country recording artist who has been singing since he was in his 20s. His style of music is rooted in country sounds and he has toured all over the United States with his band, Kent Dudley and Bended Knee. After the release of his first album, Dudley was signed to a national label through Tate Music Group of Mustang, Oklahoma. His song, “He Gave Me a Friend,” was re-released through Tate Music Group on his second album. Dudley’s music was picked up on radio stations all over the world and he was nominated for five awards through Country Gospel Music. In 2013, Kent was advanced into the top five in four categories in the Country Gospel Music Awards, including “Band of the Year,” “Musician of the Year,” “Male Vocalist of the Year” and “Songwriter of the Year.” Dudley has been in ministry for over 20 years as a worship leader, Pastor and Chaplain in elder care. The focus of this ministry is not only music that Dudley has written, but Faith, Family and Freedom and to be transparent wherever they go.

2 Weeks Notice will be on stage at 7 p.m. July 28, bringing a unique fusion of country rock and pop music in the Midwest since 2012 when they formed under their previous name Incredibly Real. The band consists of three brothers, Jack, Tim and Dan Walsh. Jack Walsh helms the ship with powerful lead vocals and smooth rhythm guitar. Tim Walsh brings slick riffs and impressive solos with his brilliant lead guitar. Adding rich harmonies, Dan Walsh also keeps the time with his rocking bass lines. With their unique song selection and engaging stage presence, 2 Weeks Notice will never fail to get you out of your seat and onto the dance floor. Their debut single, “Ain’t Workin’ For Me,” is out now. Check them out on Facebook.

At 1 p.m. July 29, local band Rockin’ Hill Band will perform. The Rockin’ Hill Band are seasoned musicians from the Brainerd lakes area playing rock, pop, blues and jazz. The Band includes three singers, piano/keys, guitar, bass, vibes, Hammond organ and drums. They play everything from dance to dinner-listening music and cover artists like Van Morrison, Billy Joel, The Eagles, Stray Cats, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, Blues Brothers, Tower of Power, Herbie Hancock and George Benson.

Rick Adams is on at 3 p.m. July 29 and then Kent Dudley and Bended Knee will play at 5 p.m. July 29

Anderson Daniels, who plays at 7 p.m. July 29, is on a straight line to creating the Midwestern sound in country music. Born in America’s heartland, the Minnesota native takes pride in the blended sound that pulls from his roots. In 2018, Daniels released his first EP titled “Heartland” which debuted inside the top 20 on the ITunes Country Charts. After taking home the New Artist of the Year Award at the annual Midwest Country Music Association Award show in 2019, followed by a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020, Anderson has toured extensively throughout the nation opening for some of country music’s legends and rising stars. Upon entering 2020, Daniels wrapped up his first headlining tour through the country followed by turning his focus back to the studio in Nashville, to follow up the success of his first release. His recently released album, “Country & Midwestern Side A” has been nominated for Midwest CMO’s 2022 Album of the Year. Continuing to grow an audience coast to coast, Daniels connects with country music fans of all kinds through social media and an electrifying live show.

The REHT Music and Camping Festival opens at 3 p.m. July 28 and closes July 29 with The Frontmen. It is located one half mile north of Pine River at the Lakes Music & Events Park. Visit www.rehtmusicfestival.com for further information and to secure tickets and camping. Tickets are also available from Rotarians in the area and at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd.