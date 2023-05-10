REHT Music and Camping Festival announces its country music lineup

PINE RIVER — REHT Music and Camping Festival recently announced its country music line-up for the July 28-29 festival in Pine River

The Brainerd Noon Rotary, Brainerd Sunrise Rotary and Central Lakes Rotary announced headliners The Frontmen will play July 29 and Exile will play July 28. Tickets are available at www.rehtmusicfestival.com , from Rotarians and at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd.

Exile will perform July 28 at the REHT Festival in Pine River. Contributed

The Frontmen features the dynamic voices of ‘90s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas).

From their rave review performances around the globe for our troops, to casinos, fairs and corporate events, to their globally televised performance on the steps of the hallowed Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., The Frontmen are making their mark on the Country music scene. Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow and Richie McDonald have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them. They have a chemistry and brotherhood seldom matched, and they have logged the travel miles to prove it, wowing audiences around the globe with their brand of highly successful intimate unplugged shows.

Powerhouse hits performed by The Frontmen of Country include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas”, “That Rock Won’t Roll”, “I’ll Still be Loving you” and “Why Does It Have to be (Wrong or Right)”, Lonestar smashes such as “Amazed”, “Smile”, and “I’m Already There” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas”, “Amy’s Back in Austin” and “What Might Have Been.” These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack of a generation.

With their combined amazing vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high energy show packed with fan-favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands, and songs from some of the artists who have influenced them.

“The Frontmen deliver a truly one-of-a-kind concert experience,” REHT organizers said in a news release. “The stage is a place where they take you on a magical journey to the stories behind the songs. A place where the listener’s heart meets the singers’ hearts who make the songs famous, with an emotional impact that leaves audiences spellbound. The Frontmen deliver a show that is powerful, engaging and authentic.”

Exile is still going strong after nearly six decades, still recording and playing live. Exile is one of the world’s longest performing bands. Exile formed in 1963, they were known as a rock band and after lineup changes, the band was relaunched as a country act that achieved additional success in the 1980s and ‘90s. Guitarist, songwriter and vocalist J.P. Pennington has been with Exile since 1963 and the lineup today, as it has been for more than a decade, includes Pennington, lead singer Les Taylor, bassist Sonny LeMaire, keyboardist Marlon Hargis and drummer Steve Goetzman. The band recently signed with new management and booking companies and shows no signs of slowing down; if anything, they’re ramping up big time. Pennington said they are all in great health and still working, still having fun, still making a living. New songs are being written and they have also been writing with Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member Sharon Vaughn (who writes for Willie Nelson and Randy Travis.)

Exile plays what people want to hear and that means playing the songs without long jams. They play their famous songs, including “Kiss You All Over,” “Woke Up in Love” and “Mixed Emotions,” “All There is,” “Don’t Leave Me this Way/Keeping it Country,” “Heart and Soul,” “Exile,” “Still Standing,” “Justice” and “Wrapped Up in Your Arms for Christmas.”

REHT Festival opens at 3 p.m. July 28 and closes with The Frontmen the evening of July 29. The festival is located a half mile north of Pine River at the Lakes Music & Events Park. More bands will be announced at a later date. Informative workshops on Ending Human Trafficking will take place the morning of July 29.

For more information on tickets and camping visit www.rehtmusicfestival.com .

