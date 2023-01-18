STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Review: ‘A Man Called Otto’ opens his heartbroken heart

Based on the international bestselling book, “A Man Called Otto” starring Tom Hanks is the English language remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove."

"A Man Called Otto" movie poster
"A Man Called Otto" stars Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as a hard-to-love grumpy widower. The movie is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 18, 2023 01:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — It’s hard not to like Tom Hanks. But if there’s one person who could make moviegoers rethink the way they feel about the beloved actor, it would be Hanks.

The Oscar-winner gets grumpy in “A Man Called Otto,” an English language remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” which itself was a feature film adaptation of the 2012 novel by the same name by Fredrik Backman.

Based on the international bestselling book, “A Man Called Otto” is a tragicomedy for perhaps more mature audiences who have experienced love and loss, and the bittersweetness that comes with it. And given that I’ve had more than my fair share of late, I appreciated the film.

Frank Lee
Frank Lee

Moviegoers are introduced to the dour Otto Anderson, “a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors,” according to an official synopsis of the film, which is a bit of a departure from the usual affable characters Hanks seems to play.

His neighbors seem unusually and inexplicably tolerant of Otto’s curt and rude ways, despite his unsavory reputation and his rebuffs at kindness, friendship or closeness as exemplified by their repeated attempts to get him to open up by, say, coming over to their homes for dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanks, in fact, so inhabits the character of Otto that it is initially very off-putting to see the comedic actor who has hosted “Saturday Night Live” several times come off as an idiosyncratic crank apparently not worth getting to know.

But the residents’ acceptance of Otto — including that of an exercise enthusiast who high steps around the neighborhood, the wife of a former friend beset by health problems and especially an extroverted new neighbor played by Mariana Treviño — find the goodness in him.

Otto clearly believes he has nothing to live for. He disconnects the utilities of his residence, skips out on his retirement party and does other things that indicate a man in severe distress — at the end of his proverbial rope and, in one instance, literally.

There are many unsettling scenes in the motion picture, which is rated PG-13, of Otto’s ultimately unsuccessful attempts to commit suicide or take his own life in the privacy of his home or garage. Those attempts are thankfully interrupted by apparitions of his wife.

Treviño’s two young girls also bring some joy into the isolated Otto’s life. The woman, who is expecting her third child, enlists Otto as a babysitter who proves up to more than the task. Also, she asks Otto, an automobile enthusiast and engineer, to give her driving lessons.

MORE MOVIE COLUMNS BY FRANK LEE:
"M3GAN" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture
“M3GAN” is a new sci-fi horror movie that riffs on the evil doll Chucky. Created to be a child’s faithful companion, the childlike girl doll M3GAN is violently overprotective.
January 10, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Arts and Entertainment
Review: Whitney Houston movie hits high (and low) notes of singer’s career
January 04, 2023 11:00 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ grants gift of laughter
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM

As anyone who has taken driving lessons from, say, one of their parents, suffice it to say things do not go so smoothly for the wife and mother and Otto as they take trips together to destinations she drives them to and eventually gets him to open up about his tragic past.

Treviño and her young family and the neighbors rally around Otto, whose backstory is told through flashbacks, including his romance with his late wife. The young Otto is played by none other than Truman Hanks, the elder Hanks’ 27-year-old son making his acting debut.

The motion picture is a family affair of sorts because it is produced by Hanks’ Playtone production company and his wife actress Rita Wilson is also listed as a producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Man Called Otto” currently has a 68% approval rating among critics and a 97% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Check all cynicism at the door and allow ‘A Man Called Otto’ to tug at your heartstrings with its tried-and-true tune — it just might sing."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .

Related Topics: MOVIESTHINGS TO DOBAXTER
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
What To Read Next
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Firefighters respond to possible electrical fire
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 18, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Forestview Middle School exterior.
Local
Forestview families notified of student death
The student died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, according to district officials.
January 18, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Badge
Local
Authorities ID seriously injured snowmobile race crash victim
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on Jacobs Road in Lake Shore.
January 18, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
OboeBass! 1
Arts and Entertainment
CLC Performing Arts Center presents OboeBass!
OboeBass! will give a free performance Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. The internationally-known, multi-faceted instrumental duo from Apple Valley is on tour.
January 18, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee