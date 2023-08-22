Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ soars with humorous take on superheroes

BAXTER — Superhero fatigue may be setting in given the reception of some recent big-screen comic book adaptions. But “Blue Beetle” may just be the answer to the box office blues.

The feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character comes in the form of a new release that is an origins story for those unfamiliar with the relatively obscure superhero. And the major motion picture is making headlines because it is the first Latino superhero to star in a movie.

Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, the first in his family to graduate college. Maridueña is of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian descent. Rounding out his extended family is his uncle played by stand-up comedian George Lopez, a real-life Hispanic icon for his cross-culture humor.

Reyes feels the weight and responsibility of many first-time college graduates from an ethnic minority group to represent his culture and support his relatives who were not afforded the same opportunities he had growing up in America. But his life is about to get even more complicated.

Reyes is unable to find gainful employment despite his college diploma and settles for a menial job as part of the custodial staff at the mansion of Kord Industries' CEO Victoria Kord, played by veteran actor Susan Sarandon.

With a maniacal gleam in her eyes and scene-chewing delivery of lines, Kord is hellbent on locating a beetle-shaped artifact known as the Scarab. She is confronted by her idealistic niece Jenny Kord, who abhors the corporate imperialism that her aunt embraces wholeheartedly.

Jenny Kord is played by Bruna Marquezine, who is going head-to-head with Sarandon in their first scene together. Their argument is about to get physical when Reyes unwisely intervenes in an act of chivalry that promptly gets him fired but he gets the young woman’s phone number.

Jenny Kord knows what her aunt is up to and steals the Scarab from Kord Industries. She pawns off the possible weapon of mass destruction to an unsuspecting Reyes when he shows up for a possible job promised to him when he saved her earlier from her aunt’s wrath.

Reyes returns home dejected to the warm and often overbearing embrace of his family, who goads him into examining the Scarab. The Scarab suddenly and frighteningly attaches itself to him and gives him his superpowers in the form of an exoskeleton with bug-like appendages.

“Blue Beetle” comes off as part Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with its colorful special effects, young primary actors and arguably preachiness themes of family and togetherness. Reyes’ inability for the most part to control his newfound powers is the basis for lots of the comedy.

The action-adventure movie is the 14th installment of the DC Extended Universe, the cinematic-yet-less-successful rival to Marvel. It remains to be seen if Blue Beetle will appear in a film next to its more iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

But the two-hour movie is innocuous enough as a lightweight entry into the recent releases of summer fare, such as “The Flash,” which started strong at the box office out of the gate but fizzled in subsequent weeks and became a box office bomb.

“Blue Beetle” comes off more like a Nickelodeon project or aimed at the cable network’s young audience and is a far departure from the more grim, solemn and serious feature film adaptions of Batman, Superman and the Justice League directed by the polarizing Zach Snyder.

“Blue Beetle” currently has a 76% approval rating among critics and a 92% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Led by Xolo Maridueña's magnetic performance in the title role, ‘Blue Beetle’ is a refreshingly family-focused superhero movie with plenty of humor and heart."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch.