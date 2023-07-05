Review: Indiana Jones sequel aims (again) to thrill audiences

BAXTER — Adventure has a familiar name -- and it's Indiana Jones.

Harrison Ford reprises one of his signature roles in the new release “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in theaters now. And as one whose bones get creakier every day (yet remains young at heart), I welcome the chance to live vicariously through the archeology professor’s exploits.

If it seems like a lifetime ago since Ford donned the iconic fedora and leather jacket with a bullwhip by his side, who could blame you? It's been 15 years since the last sequel “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was released in 2008 to lukewarm reviews.

Frank Lee

But in the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise by renowned filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, the grizzled actor now is joined by Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge, who is best known for her comedy series “Fleabag” and spy thriller “Killing Eve.”

The actress puts her skills to good use from those TV series in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which strikes a tonal balance between deadpan humor and sight gags in the film and the fisticuffs, shootouts and car chases in the major motion picture that was years in the making.

The new movie opens with an action-packed flashback scene that sets up the rest of the movie. Jones once again does battle with the Nazis in World War II – “I hate Nazis!” – he says again, one of his more memorable lines from the franchise that began astonishingly way back in 1981.

The moonlit fight between Jones and the Nazis also involves friend and fellow archaeologist Basil Shaw, played by veteran character actor Toby Jones. They discover an artifact referred to in the film’s title that hints at time travel and the possibility of altering the past or the future.

But what would a movie be without a truly nasty villain to root against and it has one in Jürgen Voller, who is played with detached coolness by Mads Mikkelsen. Moviegoers may remember him as the archnemesis in Daniel Craig’s initial outing as James Bond in “Casino Royale.”

Ford appears to have been “de-aged” in the motion picture’s opening sequence when he first encounters Voller. And if that is the case, sign me up for the special effects because the final results on the big screen are seamless and surprisingly natural looking.

The action-adventure picture then jumps decades ahead to the 1960s when the world seems all consumed with space exploration and the future rather than interested in the past and Jones, who is seen now as a ramshackle shadow of himself, teaching uninterested college students.

It’s only when things once again get interesting for him when the grown-up daughter of Shaw hunts him down and turns up out of the blue after years of estrangement. Shaw was obsessed with the “Dial of Destiny,” which led to a falling out of sorts between the two men.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the first movie in the beloved franchise to not be directed by Spielberg from a story by Lucas. James Mangold directs the latest sequel, which is rated PG-13 and stars the octogenarian as Shaw’s daughter’s ill-suited godfather.

The young woman does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to the action sequences. But the looking-good-for-his-age Ford still seems believable as an action hero even though he seems more willing to think before he acts now.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is by all accounts a marked improvement on its predecessor, the much-derided "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which seemed to derail Jones from his globetrotting and epic adventures in future sequels.

There are, of course, the prerequisite fan service or callbacks in the latest sequel in the 42-year-old franchise that began with “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” which introduced audiences to the dashing Jones … fighting Nazis.

Thankfully, Ford’s trademark understated humor and wry delivery as Jones remains intact in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” even if Ford appears endearingly haggard and scruffy in some scenes compared to his younger counterparts just like he did as Han Solo in “Star Wars.”

Actors from previous installments of the Indiana Jones franchise pop up in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” much to the delight of longtime fans, and the touching nods to characters from years ago are a welcome sight to behold and too fun to ruin by naming here.

If you find yourself humming John Williams’ Indiana Jones theme song as you exit the theater and wonder excitedly what adventures now await you, chances are you probably won't be alone and that speaks volumes about the timeless appeal of the venerable franchise.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” currently has a 67% approval rating among critics and an 89% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "It isn't as thrilling as earlier adventures, but the nostalgic rush of seeing Harrison Ford back in action helps ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ find a few final bits of cinematic treasure."

