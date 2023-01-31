Review: ‘Living’ comes alive in bittersweet drama

BAXTER — Making the most out of life in what little time we have — and regretting the things that we did not try rather than the things that we did — are themes brought to life in “Living.”

The new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy appealed to me as a veteran reporter facing an uncertain future in unprecedented times, especially for journalism. “Living” takes place, however, in post-war England in the 1950s and, likewise, focuses on his lifetime of work.

"'Living' is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful,” according to a synopsis of the film from Sony Pictures Classics.

Nighy plays a veteran civil servant who discovers one day he does not have as much time as he once thought he had after receiving a terminal diagnosis from his doctor. The buttoned-up Brit with the stiff upper lip who commutes to London for work realizes there is more to life than work.

Mr. Williams, as his character is called by his subservient underlings, heads the department of public works and oversees a bunch of obsequious paper-pushers unwilling to rock the system or even take initiative. They know little about the elderly gentleman and seem to care little for him.

“Mr. Williams — a little on the frosty side of the house, not too much fun and laughter — rather like church,” one of his staff members remarks out of earshot of his boss.

As anyone who has more life behind them than in front of them or has dealt with death or near-death experiences, the fragility of life becomes more apparent with each passing year. But for Mr. Williams, the subject is brought into sharper focus upon his deathly prognosis.

Not all is lost and his awakening comes in the form of one of his employees, a young woman named Ms. Margaret Harris, played by Aimee Lou Wood, who audiences may recognize from her role on the Netflix series “Sex Education.”

Harris is a genuine fresh of breath air in the stodgy confines of the desk-to-desk, male-dominated workplace ruled by Williams quietly but firmly in the motion picture from the produces of “Carol” and “The Crying Game.”

Harris soon quits the tedious job where nothing ever really seems to get accomplished or changes after working for Williams for about a year or so. However, she runs into him on the street after he takes some unexplained leave of absence from work that no one questions.

Through his innocent association with the guileless young woman, who seems to approach life with zest, wonder, cheekiness, optimism, etc. that seems so sorely lacking in his life, the dour old man gradually opens himself up to a world of new possibilities.

“Living” is a character study, a period piece and a commentary on bureaucracy or work. The new release was adapted from the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru” directed by Akira Kurosawa, which was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy.

“Living” has won rave reviews from critics and was written by Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. And at the 95th Academy Awards, Nighy was nominated for Best Actor and the movie was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

“Living” currently has a 95% approval rating among critics and an 87% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "’Living’ sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic — and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion."

