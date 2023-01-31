6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Review: ‘Living’ comes alive in bittersweet drama

“Living” is a new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy a veteran civil servant who receives a terminal diagnosis from his doctor and decides to live it up with the help of a plucky young woman.

"Living" movie poster
"Living" stars Bill Nighy as a terminal veteran civil servant who decides to live life to the fullest in whatever time he has left. The new drama is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — Making the most out of life in what little time we have — and regretting the things that we did not try rather than the things that we did — are themes brought to life in “Living.”

The new drama starring English actor Bill Nighy appealed to me as a veteran reporter facing an uncertain future in unprecedented times, especially for journalism. “Living” takes place, however, in post-war England in the 1950s and, likewise, focuses on his lifetime of work.

"'Living' is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the 11th hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful,” according to a synopsis of the film from Sony Pictures Classics.

Nighy plays a veteran civil servant who discovers one day he does not have as much time as he once thought he had after receiving a terminal diagnosis from his doctor. The buttoned-up Brit with the stiff upper lip who commutes to London for work realizes there is more to life than work.

Mr. Williams, as his character is called by his subservient underlings, heads the department of public works and oversees a bunch of obsequious paper-pushers unwilling to rock the system or even take initiative. They know little about the elderly gentleman and seem to care little for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Williams — a little on the frosty side of the house, not too much fun and laughter — rather like church,” one of his staff members remarks out of earshot of his boss.

As anyone who has more life behind them than in front of them or has dealt with death or near-death experiences, the fragility of life becomes more apparent with each passing year. But for Mr. Williams, the subject is brought into sharper focus upon his deathly prognosis.

Frank Lee
Frank Lee

Not all is lost and his awakening comes in the form of one of his employees, a young woman named Ms. Margaret Harris, played by Aimee Lou Wood, who audiences may recognize from her role on the Netflix series “Sex Education.”

Harris is a genuine fresh of breath air in the stodgy confines of the desk-to-desk, male-dominated workplace ruled by Williams quietly but firmly in the motion picture from the produces of “Carol” and “The Crying Game.”

Harris soon quits the tedious job where nothing ever really seems to get accomplished or changes after working for Williams for about a year or so. However, she runs into him on the street after he takes some unexplained leave of absence from work that no one questions.

MORE MOVIE COLUMNS BY FRANK LEE:
"Missing" movie poster.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Missing’ assembles clever mystery-thriller in digital age
“Missing” is a new mystery or thriller about a single mom who disappears on a romantic vacation with her boyfriend. It’s up to her 18-year-old digital-savvy daughter to find out what really happened.
January 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘A Man Called Otto’ opens his heartbroken heart
January 18, 2023 01:57 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture
January 10, 2023 12:57 PM

Through his innocent association with the guileless young woman, who seems to approach life with zest, wonder, cheekiness, optimism, etc. that seems so sorely lacking in his life, the dour old man gradually opens himself up to a world of new possibilities.

“Living” is a character study, a period piece and a commentary on bureaucracy or work. The new release was adapted from the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru” directed by Akira Kurosawa, which was inspired by the 1886 Russian novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” by Leo Tolstoy.

“Living” has won rave reviews from critics and was written by Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro. And at the 95th Academy Awards, Nighy was nominated for Best Actor and the movie was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Living” currently has a 95% approval rating among critics and an 87% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "’Living’ sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic — and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .

Related Topics: MOVIESTHINGS TO DOBAXTER
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
What To Read Next
013123-glenn-mollette-classified-P-U.jpg
Columns
MOLLETTE: Classified document stink piles
Both sides will try to make the other side look worse but it appears there is plenty of stink everywhere.
January 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dr. Glenn Mollette
013123-CO-weekly-reports-extravaganza-2023.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Brainerd ice fishing contest won with trophy walleye caught by 13 yr-old
Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - Tues., January 31, 2023
January 31, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Tax preparation
Local
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
January 31, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report